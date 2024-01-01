Swansea boss Williams admits Southampton target Wood could leave

Swansea City boss Luke Williams admits they face losing defender Nathan Wood.

The 22 year-old is a target for Premier League new-boys Southampton.

Williams said: “He is still a Swansea player, but he is certainly a player we are expecting interest in.

“With the contract situation and his mentality at the moment - not in any negative way, but he is very ambitious who knows there’s a lot of attention around him – I am still in the same place.

“As head coaches, you can see the quality of a player on the pitch but unless you have worked with them, it’s very difficult to get a grasp of their personality.

“Unfortunately, Russell has worked with Nathan Wood and knows what a gem he is.

“I know there has been interest, then when we played Southampton, they talked about how much they liked him, which is normal.

“I guess that interest hasn’t vanished, so I would expect them to be at least one of the clubs who are interested in him now.”

Williams added: “Young players playing a lot of Championship football at a decent level will always attract attention from suitors.

“I can’t talk any more than that at the moment but it is fair to say that some players have attracted interest.”