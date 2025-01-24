Southampton's Juric announces that Bazunu will be allowed to leave on loan this month

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Southampton manager Ivan Juric announced that Gavin Bazunu will be allowed to go on loan this month.

The shot-stopper is back fully fit after recovering from a long-term Achilles tendon injury. 

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international recently returned to action and played for the under-21s in a 5-0 victory over Fulham

Juric and his coaching staff were present at the match to see him in action.

The club’s goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton communicated with Bazunu during halftime

"I think that the idea of the club is to give him a loan after his injury," Juric told the Daily Echo. 

"I think he's a great goalkeeper and now we will see in these seven days what will happen."

