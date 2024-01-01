Southampton's Downes praises Dibling for his humbleness and sheer talent

Youngster Tyler Dibling deserves all the praise and accolades that he is getting.

That is the view of his Southampton teammate Flynn Downes, who lavished praise on Dibling.

The latter put the Saints in front against Ipswich in the Premier League at the weekend, only for the game to end 1-1.

"He deserves everything he gets," Downes stated post-game with a smile.

"He's some talent, he's some bloke as well.

"So yeah, he's just got to keep his head down, keep doing what he's doing and he'll be some player.

"Do you know what, there's a lot of young players that let things get to his head and stuff like that.

"I don't think he's (like) that. I think he's just got that humbleness, do you know what I mean? That down-to-earth, get-your-head-down work ethic.

"Don't get me wrong, senior lads will definitely help him and try and advise him and stuff like that."