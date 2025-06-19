Southampton owner Solak on Still: I think he believes his place is in British football

Southampton owner Dragan Solak has spoken out about new manager Will Still, who will take over the side ahead of the new season.

Still succeeds former manager Ivan Juric, who left the club in April after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed with seven games to go. Still, who led Lens to an eighth-place finish in Ligue 1, left the French club last weekend, admitted that he wanted to be closer to his partner Emma Saunders as he searched for a job in England.

The Englishman became the youngest coach in Europe's top five leagues when appointed by Ligue 1 club Reims, aged 30, in October 2022 and he will now lead the Saints into the new season after they were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing dead bottom.

Speaking to the BBC, Solak revealed his admiration for Still and stated that he thinks his place may be in British football after spending many years in France.

"I spent some time with him and I have to say he's definitely a very smart guy," Solak said.

"He went from a first-tier team in France to come to the Championship, he thinks it's a right move for him because I think he believes his place is in British football.

"For him to be willing to basically take the challenge and to try to prove that it is his place, I think it's great so I'm very positive."

Still have a huge job on his hands, not just to get Southampton back up to the Premier League but also to clear out his new squad, which is by far the biggest in the league. The Saints currently have 40 players in their squad, 16 more than 2024/25 play-off contenders Bristol City and Still will have to use his expertise to figure out who to keep and who to let go as he builds a team fit for a title race.