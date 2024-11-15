Southampton midfielder Aribo: Harwood-Bellis deserves England chance

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo has heaped praise on teammate Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The young defender earned his first England callup during this international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

Harwood-Bellis is one who Aribo believes can go all the way to the top in the sport.

He told the Daily Echo: "I've seen Taylor grow. I know how good he is. He's an excellent player.

"It's a great achievement for him to be a part of the set-up. To get his first call-up, it just shows how well he has done and what he is capable of."

Harwood-Bellis was initially joined by Aaron Ramsdale in the squad, but the latter withdrew.