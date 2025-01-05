Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis: I never saw Brentford thrashing coming

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis admits their collapse to Brentford yesterday left him floored.

Harwood-Bellis says there was no warning they'd produce such a poor performance.

“I didn’t see it coming,” defender Harwood-Bellis told the club website. “It’s upsetting that we went out and that happened. It’s not nice.

“It just didn’t feel like we were aggressive enough. It didn’t feel like we had that intensity that we’ve had in the last three games.

“It shows that when we do turn up with intensity and we are aggressive we’re always in the game and that was nowhere near it.

“I think with some boys confidence might be low in there, but I actually don’t think it’s about confidence at the minute.

"I think it’s about digging in and grinding a result out or being aggressive, that’s not confidence. That’s just having your own pride, which the boys have.

"We do have it, which is why it’s such a hard one to take.”