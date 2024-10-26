Tribal Football
Southampton boss Martin wary of Dibling workload
Southampton boss Russell Martin is wary of the workload of teenage whiz Tyler Dibling.

Dibling has been a bright point for Saints in a struggling start to the season.

 "I think whilst he's performing and looks good it will be dictated by him and his performances and how he feels," said Martin when asked about Dibling. 

"He's a very good athlete, physically very good so he's robust and has been up until now in his career - and very resilient, so hopefully we won't have those issues.

"Hopefully, he can keep performing for us - but there may be a time when he comes out of the team because he gets fatigued." 

