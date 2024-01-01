Southampton boss Martin tribute to shootout hero McCarthy: What a guy

Southampton boss Russell Martin heaped praise on goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

The shot stopper was a hero for his side, helping them win a penalty shootout against Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

The two relegation-threatened teams played out a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup third round in midweek.

After the shootout win, Martin told the Daily Echo: "What a guy. He was brilliant tonight. He was amazing at the end of last season.

"We wouldn't have done it without him for sure. Then he's been an amazing team-mate the way he's responded to losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale.

"Rambo has come in and was excellent on Saturday. Al is first and foremost a brilliant human being and that helps. He puts the team first.

"Then he comes in tonight and can perform like that. I thought he was great. We have a really strong goalkeeping department with Joe Lumley.

"He's responded well to being out of the squad the last few games and he played in the last cup game so he would have been disappointed not to play.

"They're brilliant and Dean Thornton has been working them hard and pushing them hard. Tonight he deserves this, I'm really pleased for Al.

"He has a moment like that when the fans are cheering his name. The fans were amazing by the way, the amount of travel on a Tuesday night up here."