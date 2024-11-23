Southampton boss Martin pushed about playing two up front

Southampton boss Russell Martin says playing two up front isn't on the agenda - for the moment.

Saints meet Liverpool on Sunday.

Martin said, "We are looking at all the options available to us in terms of how we can find the best solution without changing everything," he responded.

"We still want to maintain as much of the ball as we can to dominate territory but if we're going to try other options you might have to give something up.

"We played two strikers away at Leeds at the end of last season. We played them at Newcastle this year, wide strikers, then against Forest and didn't like it.

"We've tweaked and changed the formation a lot since we've been here but the concept of the game and the teams have never looked too different.

"It's maybe something at some point we'll see but also we need to make sure we are being consistent with the players on what we want from them."