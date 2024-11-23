Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Man Utd jump ahead of Real Madrid in Davies battle, admits agent
Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself
Chelsea boss Maresca: I have no idea how Leicester fans will react

Southampton boss Martin pushed about playing two up front

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Martin pushed about playing two up front
Southampton boss Martin pushed about playing two up frontProfimedia
Southampton boss Russell Martin says playing two up front isn't on the agenda - for the moment.

Saints meet Liverpool on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martin said,  "We are looking at all the options available to us in terms of how we can find the best solution without changing everything," he responded. 

"We still want to maintain as much of the ball as we can to dominate territory but if we're going to try other options you might have to give something up.

"We played two strikers away at Leeds at the end of last season. We played them at Newcastle this year, wide strikers, then against Forest and didn't like it.

"We've tweaked and changed the formation a lot since we've been here but the concept of the game and the teams have never looked too different.

"It's maybe something at some point we'll see but also we need to make sure we are being consistent with the players on what we want from them." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthampton
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot dubs Martin's Southampton "intriguing"
Liverpool boss Slot unsure big trio will make super week ahead
Liverpool boss Slot reveals Alisson back in training; updates on other returnees