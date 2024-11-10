Southampton boss Martin: I don't sweat on my future

Southampton boss Russell Martin insists he has no concerns over his job after defeat to Wolves.

Saints and Martin enter the international break with just one win in 11 games.

"It will be what it will be. We work as hard as we can, give as much care, love and commitment to the players as we can. The rest is out of my control. I don't sweat it or focus on it," said Martin.

On his critics, the Saints manager also said: "I always find it fascinating that someone can watch six minutes of highlights and have a really credible opinion of your team, you as a person as well, about being stubborn or whatever.

"I would always invite those people to come and sit down and have a chat about it and why we would do things if they want to have a really educated opinion rather than an educated guess - or an uneducated guess sometimes."