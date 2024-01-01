Southampton boss Martin happy with victory against "aggressive" Montpellier

Southampton boss Russell Martin admits their was frustration amongst the two sets of players after their preseason friendly win against Montpellier.

Tempers flared during the game, with Martin stating the opposition were unhappy with their pressing.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: "It's really hot and we had a lot of the ball. Montpellier didn't enjoy us having that much.

"It is always like that in pre-season. Honestly, every pre-season game I played in against foreign opposition, it ended up in a fight at some point.

"The first half, it got a bit nitty gritty as well. I love the fact the guys are around each other, they show fire and aggression. We can't be soft in the Premier League.

"It's never a problem. It was a couple of challenges that probably shouldn't happen but it it's a different culture, a different referee.

"We're playing with a Spanish referee against a French team, it's different. We've come through without any injuries, with a good feeling and performance."

Martin also said of his players' fitness work: "I said to them yesterday the intention is everything. They're under big fatigue from the week of training, the heat and a lot of sessions.

"We knew they were going into it under a bit of physical stress and load and fatigue but I saw loads of really good stuff.

"I really enjoyed it, it was competitive and aggressive. I didn't like the casual mentality in both final thirds in first half an hour or 40 minutes.

"It was like we were getting there a lot, we should have scored four or five goals, but they could also have scored three or four.

"We improved that as the game went on. Tried some stuff, saw some stuff from training and some of them worked really well - some bits we need to look at."