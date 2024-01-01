Aribo happy as Southampton thump Montpellier

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo was happy after their preseason friendly win against Montpellier.

Saints won 3-1 via goals from Kamaldeen Sulemana, Tyler Dibling and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Aribo later told the club's website: “Feel like it was a good win from us, a good performance from the boys.

“Through the 90 minutes we showed good intent, on the ball we were good, out of possession we were good so it was a good performance.

“For me it’s just getting a good performance and a good run out. I got 60 minutes in the tank so it’s in the tank now.

“I’ve taken a lot of pointers on from the gaffer, what he’s saying to us in training and what he wants from us, and then it’s on us to implement what he wants from us in the game. I felt like today was good. He said to us that we need to be a bit more clinical and be better defensively.”

Aribo added: “This is where the club needs to be, so we just need to showcase what we’re capable of. For me it’s always improving, getting better.

“I set myself high standards and it's important for me that I reach those heights that I want to and just show what I’m capable of and the talents God has given me.”