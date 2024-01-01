Southampton boss Martin happy with Downes for Ipswich draw

Southampton boss Russell Martin was happy with Flynn Downes' performance in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Downes wore the captain's armband on the day.

Martin said: "I thought he was good, I thought he was really, really good. I thought there were some brilliant performances on the pitch.

"Mateus Fernandes and Flynn played well. I thought the two centre-backs were excellent and Charlie (Taylor) came in for his first game and was great.

"Yuki was outstanding. Tyler. Wee Man was great. I don't think anyone played poorly. We just need to keep doing what we are doing."