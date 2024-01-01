Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag blasts pundit Redknapp: You're not an okay person

Southampton boss Martin happy with Downes for Ipswich draw

Southampton boss Martin happy with Downes for Ipswich draw
Southampton boss Martin happy with Downes for Ipswich drawAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin was happy with Flynn Downes' performance in their 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town.

Downes wore the captain's armband on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Martin said: "I thought he was good, I thought he was really, really good. I thought there were some brilliant performances on the pitch.

"Mateus Fernandes and Flynn played well. I thought the two centre-backs were excellent and Charlie (Taylor) came in for his first game and was great.

"Yuki was outstanding. Tyler. Wee Man was great. I don't think anyone played poorly. We just need to keep doing what we are doing." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueDownes FlynnIpswichSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin admits Dibling goal big bonus in Ipswich draw
Ipswich boss McKenna impressed by Dibling, talks up Hutchinson
Southampton boss Martin: Fans have been brilliant