Southampton boss Martin explains not registering Bazunu

Southampton shot stopper Gavin Bazunu has not been registered in their Premier League squad.

Manager Russell Martin confirmed the decision to reporters during his news conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Manchester United, Martin admitted that Bazunu has no chance of seeing league action until January.

But the decision is not controversial, as Bazunu is injured until early 2025.He told Daily Echo: "The difficult conversation has already happened.

"Gavin won't be registered because he is injured until January. It was a really simple one. Gavin understands that.

"We had a conversation about it. We will assess Gavin's situation in January and where we are at as a group.

"At the moment, our feeling and plan for Gavin hasn't changed from day one. He is on board with that.

"It's tough for him but it's also common sense that, while he is out injured and can't help us, he would be the guy to be left off the squad list."