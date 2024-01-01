Southampton boss Martin expecting big things from Ugochukwu, Fernandes

Southampton boss Russell Martin spoke about the club’s new signings this week.

Martin was asked about whether the likes of Lesley Ugochukwu and Mateus Fernandes could feature against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

As the newly promoted club finalizes its transfer plans, Martin hailed their recent arrivals.

He stated: “ Yes, that's all they've had, but I really like them both as people. We watched a lot of both of them and we're really excited to work with them.

“I think the club, the ownership group and ourselves, everyone's really aligned. We want players who are hungry to be here, desperate to improve, to want to be part of the style that we play in.

“This is their opportunity, it's not a step to something else. They want to be here with us in the Premier League.

“Of course, they'll all have their own ambition and different motivations, but I've really been impressed by them in the first few days of training.

“I think they're both really exciting signings. Young, hungry and they now need to get themselves into the team.

“That's the biggest challenge because we have a fairly settled team that have played a lot of games together, good relationships. Now they have to force their way into that.”

He added on Fernandes: “Yeah, really good footballer. Really, really good footballer. That's why we're so keen to bring him here.

“When Rasmus said the deal had been agreed, at one point I thought we'd maybe not get him because there was a lot of interest and Sporting weren't overly keen to let him go.

“And in the end, I think, dictated to by financial necessity or whatever. We're really pleased to get him in the build. I think it's a brilliant signing for us. Someone we've watched for a long time.

“I think already we've seen in a couple of days the level of detail he has in his game, in possession, and also he's hungry and aggressive without the ball.

“It's an exciting one for us and the club. And it's another young player that could be a really brilliant piece of business financially for the club eventually as well.”