Southampton boss Martin: Dibling cameo was brilliant

Southampton boss Russell Martin drew a positive from Tyler Dibling's cameo in defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The youngster was a late substitute in the 1-0 defeat.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "Tyler was brilliant. He was our biggest attacking threat. He was on the pitch for 15 minutes and he's 18.

"We need a bit more of that mentality, that freedom to go and create, but he's a really special talent.

"We just have to take our time with him. But, yeah, we probably need a little bit of help in that area, I would suggest." 

