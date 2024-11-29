Southampton boss Martin asked about changing Bella-Kotchap stand

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Southampton head coach Russell Martin is not budging when it comes to one of his fringe players.

The beleaguered coach was asked if there was no change to Armel Bella-Kotchap's situation at the club.

Martin has refused to use Bella-Kotchap, despite his team being in the relegation zone.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "No, not at the moment."

Asked to elaborate on if the situation was different, he added: "Nothing, I just think we have four other centre-halves.

"Flynn has played there for us at Swansea as well. I think it's about playing style and fit, that's all it's about, it's never personal.

"Armel is clear on his situation, we've spoken a lot and been honest with each other and I'm sure he's another who will see what the situation is in January.”

 

