Southampton boss Martin asked about changing Bella-Kotchap stand
The beleaguered coach was asked if there was no change to Armel Bella-Kotchap's situation at the club.
Martin has refused to use Bella-Kotchap, despite his team being in the relegation zone.
Martin told the Daily Echo: "No, not at the moment."
Asked to elaborate on if the situation was different, he added: "Nothing, I just think we have four other centre-halves.
"Flynn has played there for us at Swansea as well. I think it's about playing style and fit, that's all it's about, it's never personal.
"Armel is clear on his situation, we've spoken a lot and been honest with each other and I'm sure he's another who will see what the situation is in January.”
