Martin to give Southampton outcasts chance against Stoke in Cup

Southampton manager Russell Martin suggested senior players who featured for the under-21s on Friday could get their chance to impress against Stoke in the Carabao Cup.

Martin’s side host Championship Potters in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this evening in a game that could be critical in helping the 38 year old keep his position safe at the club.

Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Amo-Ameyaw completed 90 minutes in a 2-0 Premier League 2 defeat to Crystal Palace at Staplewood last week and now could face Stoke on Tuesday evening as they try to work their way back into the first team.

"I think if we want to play any of them guys, they need to be ready rather than travelling up to Manchester and sitting on the bench," said Martin.

"I think we tried to give some guys some minutes that maybe come into consideration for Tuesday and just to find some rhythm.

"We watched the game in the hotel on the iPads and the laptops on Friday night. Charlie came off as a precaution because he felt a little niggle.

"But the other guys did what they needed to do and they got some minutes," added Martin, who was asked about the reaction of the players.

The Saints boss admitted that it is down to the players if they want to start or not, but Stoke could be their chance to help turn the club’s form around whilst also making an impact on Martin’s team selection.

"They have a choice whether to play or not. It's theirs always because they're men and I would never hold it against them if they chose not to.

"I tell them I think it's the best way for them to try and get back into the team, give them the reasons, then have an understanding.

"They either agree or disagree and then they'll make the choice and they all made the right choice for us and for them. It puts them in a better place, for sure."