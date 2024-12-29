Southampton boss Juric ready to shake things up for Palace

Southampton boss Ivan Juric says he's ready to shake-up his team selection.

Saints go to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Juric told the Daily Echo: “I will see tomorrow. My idea was to make changes.

“I spoke before about having 18 or 19 players, to be always competitive, aggressive and play with high intensity. We have to be fit.

“We have seen that some of the changes, like Lesley (Ugochukwu) and Big Paul (Onuachu), have had a very good game."

He continued: "My idea of football is pragmatic, I grew up in Italy. My idea is to win the game. To win the game, we need to find a way to win it.

"There is no 'I like this or that'. I want to win the game. Against West Ham, we didn't win but the team did really, really good.

"Paul Onuachu can give us a lot of things but I really believe it will be better sometimes for Cameron Archer (to play) depending on the game.

"I was watching Crystal Palace a lot because their coach (Glasner) is one of the coaches I like watching because he plays 3-4-3," he said.

"There are some situations that maybe I can steal. I know a lot about them. They have very good and fast strikers."They play good. I think so but I am very confident that we can play a good game."