Souness welcomes Everton and Liverpool draw: A throw-back; I loved it

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness says he enjoyed Wednesday night's 2-2 draw at Everton.

The match marked the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and saw the game end with four red cards.

Souness wrote for the Daily Mail: "As human beings, we like aggression. We like to see confrontation. It’s a gladiatorial instinct that goes right back to Rome’s Colosseum in the first century AD and it’s why boxing, MMA and other contact sports are so popular.

"It’s in us. The ‘good and bad’ is in us. That’s the reason why I loved the Goodison derby on Wednesday night, and why millions more like me will have felt the same.

"The game was a throwback – refereed by an official who played his part in allowing a lot more to go on.

"It was the kind of game that has been increasingly lost, because of all the Johnny-come-latelys who have changed our sport into the reduced spectacle it is today – much of it a very hard watch, with the passive football on display, the referee blowing his whistle for every nudge and the tedious simulation that goes on.

"Don’t get me wrong, there’s a huge amount to like about the modern game. The quality of the modern stadiums. The showbiz razzmatazz. Those stadiums are full and there’s never been more football coverage.

"But whether the Johnnies like it or not, people love the kind of spectacle we saw on Wednesday. For those 100 or so minutes, the watered-down aspects of the modern game, which borders on a non-contact sport at times, went out the window."