Souness says he does not "see a different Liverpool" after Slot takeover

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes nothing has changed at the club this season.

Souness spoke about the Anfield club after they beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After the game, Souness reiterated that while Arne Slot was doing a good job so far as manager, his squad would fall short in a title race.

“It’s a very, very healthy outfit," he said on talkSPORT. "It's a fabulous job. You don't normally get a job because it's going well. He's walked into a job that was going well.

“He's got a group of youngsters behind him and he's had a good a chance to look at the players. I’m sure he’s got a budget but why would you want to go into Liverpool and make changes?

“I mean, I'm mystified. Maybe I just know nothing about football and I hear all these pundits talking about how different it is. I don't see a different Liverpool.

"What I saw yesterday it was so impressive because what you have, and Man City fall into the same category, Arsenal fall into the same category, The first thing you overlook is the work rate.

“It's all right to be clever on the ball and make cute passes but the number one priority is to go in there and work your socks off. Let me tell you when I was a player at Liverpool generally the best team that closes down will generally win the league. And when you analyze closing down, it's working hard.

“I saw from my team yesterday a team that worked their socks off, very aggressive that was taken by their midfield. Szoboszlai and Gravenberch, I thought they bullied everyone in there and they won at a canter. That could have been a lot worse when you think of the chances. They were very impressive yesterday, but I don't see a different Liverpool."