Quansah says Slot's style of play is "very attractive" and will get "better and better"

Quansah says Slot's style of play is "very attractive" and will get "better and better"

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has spoken out about new manager Arne Slot's tactical masterclass and how the side cannot wait to start the season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in preseason after the club beat Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United, Sevilla and drew 0-0 to Las Palmas in a behind closed doors game.

Advertisement Advertisement

The side have clearly adapted to Slot’s tactics and are putting on a show that Quansah believes will continue.

“That’s what pre-season is for: building performance, getting fitness. I think everyone feels quite sharp now and we’re ready to attack the season.”

“I hope it (the win over Sevilla) was a good show for the returning crowd. That’s what we wanted to show, we wanted to show the hard work we have put in during the past four or five weeks. Yeah, good to get a 4-1-win in.”

“I think the style of play the manager likes to play is very attractive, we can score some unbelievable goals. And it will get better and better hopefully. That’s what we’re striving for.”

Each match the side play, the tactics become even clearer according to the young defender.

“It’s not going to click straight away. He’s got a lot of new ideas that we have to get used to. Obviously, a lot of the lads have played under the last manager for quite a while, so it’s a lot of adaptation.”

“But it’ll come slowly but surely. There’s still a lot of work to be done on the training pitch and we’ll continue to do that.”

“We’ve just got to keep building. Obviously the unit is still coming back together and we’ve not had many minutes together.”

“We’re still adapting to a different playing style and things like that. I think the clean sheets will come and I think we need to prioritise that this season.”

“There were too many games last season where we conceded cheap goals, and we can’t really start games going down, it’s not what you need when you’re pushing for titles. To set the foundations and keep clean sheets is how you win leagues.”

Liverpool face Ipswich Town away from home in their Premier League opener in what will be a tough game for both sides. The club’s new tactics should be in full flow by then as they aim for the title.