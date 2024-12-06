Son seen applauding Tottenham away fans after disappointing loss to Bournemouth

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was videoed telling his teammates to applaud the club’s away fans.

Spurs put in a poor second-half performance in a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Thursday night.

The Spurs fans left in the stadium after the game were upset at coach Ange Postecoglou and the players.

A video on X showed Son talking to center half Radu Dragusin, gesturing to go to the fans.

Son then went over himself and clapped the fans, taking his role as captain seriously.

“They gave me some direct feedback, which is taken on board,” coach Postecoglou said about the fans.

“I didn't like what was being said because I'm a human being but you've for to cop it.

“I’ve been around long enough to know when things don't go well you've got to understand the frustration and disappointment.

“And they're rightly disappointed because we let a game of football get away from us. But that's OK. I'm OK with all that.”

