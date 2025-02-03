Postecoglou welcomes Tottenham win at Brentford: Fans and players have been hurting

Manager Ange Postecoglou said Tottenham’s win over Brentford this weekend was an important step after a difficult period.

He acknowledged the tough times they had but praised the players for their resilience and determination.

Postecoglou believes the victory reflects their progress and will boost their confidence moving forward.

He told reporters: “Yeah, great. It's great for the supporters, great for the players too, because they're all hurting, you know, the players are hurting as well.

“I know the supporters are, it's not where they want to see their team, and certainly not where we want to be. We need to rectify that, but yeah it was great to see that we could enjoy this game, enjoy the result, get the rewards for it, for both the players and the supporters.

“It's only one game, we need to rectify our league position, we know that. We're not in a league position we want to be anywhere near. It's been disappointing, but through that time, not through a lack of effort or will or determination by the players, they're giving everything and I was super pleased today that they could share that moment with the supporters.”

He added: “I guess in the context of where we are in terms of the season, yeah, it's an important one because, like I said, our league position's not good enough, we need to address that. We need to improve, but It's still the same group of players doing Thursday, Sunday. You can't get away from that fact, and, you know, people can kind of dismiss it, but playing Thursday, Sunday, consistently without being able to rotate takes its toll.

“The Premier League is a relentless competition. You're meeting teams who've had a seven day break and we've had literally 48 hours sometimes, so from that perspective, I think the pleasing thing is that, you know, we got Micky back on Thursday night, we got Djed back in today, signing Kevin, at least the group now, I think are getting some sort of encouragement and energy from the fact they're getting some help and that certainly, I've got no doubt they'll assist us in in addressing our our position in the league.

“And we've got some massive opportunities as well in the back half of the year, so important because we have to improve in the league. There's no doubt about it, where we are it's not good enough, but I think significant because it was again done by the same group of players who we've asked to do this for quite a while now.”