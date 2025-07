Son of Man Utd legend Ferdinand pens first pro contract

The son of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has signed a first pro contract.

Lorenz Ferdinand, a goalkeeper, is on the books of Brighton.

Now 18, Lorenz joined Brighton five years ago and made his Premier League 2 debut in January.

He also had a short loan spell with non-league Havant & Waterlooville towards the end of last season.

Lorenz will start the new season with Brighton's U21 team.