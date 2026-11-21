Tottenham Hotspur’s resurgence continued with a fourth win in five Premier League games as they beat Ipswich Town 2-0 thanks to a goal and assist from teenager Luca Williams-Barnett.

Highlights

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Match report

After they were pegged back by a defeat to Leeds before the international, there was no sign of Spurs being weighed down by that loss early on here as they got off to a fast start.

Following a host of early opportunities, the breakthrough came on the quarter-hour via Williams-Barnett, who became their third-youngest-ever scorer in the Premier League.

Making his first start in the competition, the 18-year-old marked the momentous occasion with a goal as he got on the end of a Pedro Porro cross to bundle it home.

After scoring the opening goal of a league game for just the fourth time this season, Tottenham were in total control and should’ve added to their lead before half-time.

Mohammed Kudus troubled the Ipswich defence throughout the opening 45 minutes, creating a host of opportunities for Spurs, although none of them was converted. James Maddison had the best of the bunch from close range, but he was denied by a strong save from Christian Walton, keeping the deficit at one going into the break.

Momentum Flashscore

Gary O’Neil would have wanted his side to keep things tight at the start of the second half; however, any hopes of a comeback were dashed six minutes after the restart.

Williams-Barnett had the Spurs fans off their seats once again, as he collected the ball near the halfway line, drove down the left wing into the box before his ball across the face of goal was slotted in by Dominic Solanke.

Williams-Barnett was applauded off at the hour mark following his dream first league start, as Roberto De Zerbi made a triple change.

Ipswich remained on the back foot, and almost conceded again on 68 minutes after Conor Gallagher’s cross deflected off Dara O’Shea, which had Walton scrambling, but he managed to claw the ball away to safety.

The Tractor Boys’ stopper did exceptionally well to keep the deficit at two when he turned Savio’s pullback, which deflected onto the woodwork, but the damage had long since been done.

After their well-documented struggles at home, Spurs seem to have turned a corner with three straight victories on their own turf.

On the other hand, O’Neil will be left concerned with Ipswich’s form after a positive start to their return to the top flight, with just one win in seven league games and none in their last five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur)

Match stats Flashscore

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