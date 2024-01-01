Tribal Football
Slovakia midfielder Duda: Dubravka will be important against England
Verona midfielder Ondrej Duda has sung the praises of Slovakia teammate Martin Dubravka.

The Newcastle goalkeeper will be key for Slovakia in Sunday's Euros round of 16 clash with England.

Duda told the Daily Mail: "Every keeper I've met in my career is an unusual character – in their own world!

"He's a funny guy and one of our most important players. He's achieved a lot in his career and has plenty of experience from the Premier League.

"We're very happy to have him."

