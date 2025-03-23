Slot warning Liverpool players not to blow title chance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is warning his players about not blowing their Premier League title chance this season.

The Reds, sitting 12 points clear at the top of the table, broke up for international week on the back of defeat in Carabao Cup final to Newcastle and elimination from the Champions League by PSG.

In a new book, 'Slotball', Slot said: “I know how it works.

“If you don’t pick up trophies as a manager or as a player, it can haunt you for decades.

“There are different ways to be remembered. Look at the Holland team in the 1974 World Cup. Everyone saw that World Cup as the tournament where Holland came out as winners. But they didn’t come home with the cup. It was about their style of play.

“Of course, I want to win as many games as possible - but I also want to stay in the memory of people. That is a trophy in itself, in my opinion.

“I love it when people describe me as the coach who is always thinking in an attacking style. As long as you keep attacking, you improve the chances that you will come out as a winner.

“Take as many risks with your team as you want because that will bring you more rewards than when you make choices fed by fear. I will lose games in my life in future, for sure - but never will I lose them from having a defensive mindset.”