Peter Crouch rolls back the years with brilliant goal in Liverpool legends game

Ex-Liverpool striker Peter Crouch rolled back the years, scoring a fantastic header in their 2-0 win over Chelsea legends in their game on Saturday.

The 44-year-old scored two goals in just ten minutes as the Liverpool legends beat their Chelsea counterparts 2-0 at Anfield.

Crouch opened the scoring in the 55th minute, rising above Jose Bosingwa to score a looping header past Carlo Cudicini thanks to a cross from Florent Sinama-Pongolle.

He wheeled away before doing his iconic robot celebration much to the delight of the fans packing into the Kop End.

After the game, the former striker admitted that the fans had urged him to bring back his iconic celebration.

Crouch said: "So many kids on the way here were like, 'Can you do the robot? I'd rather have not, to be honest, but it was for the kids.