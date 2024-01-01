Slot: The first Liverpool player I spoke to...

Tribal Football
Arne Slot admits Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was the first player he contacted after being named new manager.

Slot says it was an easy conversation with his fellow Dutchman.

The new Reds boss said: "Initially I only contacted a few players. Before Jürgen (Klopp, his predecessor) left I didn't want to talk to everyone.

"I thought that would be fair to Jürgen and the players, because I wouldn't like it if my successor had called players before I left.

"It seemed logical to me to start with Virgil, which was an easy conversation for me because it could be in Dutch. Then I called a few others, but not too many, because many players had to prepare for the European Championship and the Copa América."

