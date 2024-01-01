Slot explains new Liverpool 'title'

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits that he will have a focused role at the club.

The Dutchman was asked about how his job title is not “manager,” which is usually the case in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot, who is taking over from Jurgen Klopp, has no qualms about working within the club’s transfer committee structure.

He stated: “For me, it is normal because this is the way it is in Europe and in Holland. I don't think there is much of a change between a head coach and a manager, it's just that by being a head coach I can go in fully to the things I would like to do.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team. But we already have a really strong team.”