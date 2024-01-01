Slot says Liverpool must respond to Forest defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says they must learn from last week's home defeat to Nottingham Forest.

In his match programme notes for today's clash with Bournemouth, Slot wrote: "Before I look ahead to today’s game, I want to look back at the last one. Winning at a stadium like San Siro against a team with the history and stature of AC Milan is something that everyone associated with Liverpool FC should be proud of.

"Sometimes it can be easy to take these kind of results for granted but we never should. For every single player, staff member and supporter who contributed I hope you were able to enjoy the moment because it was a special one.

"For the team, the priority was to bounce back from a really disappointing result against Nottingham Forest a few days earlier. It was inevitable that we would have that defeat in our heads a little bit, especially after going a goal down so early, but the performance showed resilience, quality and character and this is why we were able to get an important win.

"I said afterwards that the whole team played well and the reason for this is the hard work that the players put in. Responding to a setback is one of those things that is always easier said than done but it definitely becomes less hard when everyone pulls together with a focus on putting things right and this is exactly what happened.

"The key now is to build on what we have done so far. We cannot change the loss to Forest but we can continue to learn from it and keep on improving. This will be our objective again today because, just like Forest one week ago, we know full well that Bournemouth will have their own ambitions of getting a positive result at Anfield."