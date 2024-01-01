Liverpool boss Slot admits major injury doubt for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Alisson is a doubt for their clash with Bournemouth.

The Reds host Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

Slot said: "Alisson is still in doubt as to whether he can train today. We'll have to wait and see.

"He has a small muscle problem. We are considering whether that game tomorrow will come too early or not. He didn't feel it in the match against Milan; he felt it before, and then it became more and more. Now we have to see if he is ready for the weekend."

If Alisson doesn't make it, Slot will turn to Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher against the Cherries.