Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
The guarantee? Why Brazilian football is sweating on Chelsea being ready for Estevao Willian
Newcastle striker Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash
Merino closer to Arsenal debut

Liverpool boss Slot admits major injury doubt for Bournemouth clash

Liverpool boss Slot admits major injury doubt for Bournemouth clash
Liverpool boss Slot admits major injury doubt for Bournemouth clashAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits Alisson is a doubt for their clash with Bournemouth.

The Reds host Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Slot said: "Alisson is still in doubt as to whether he can train today. We'll have to wait and see.

"He has a small muscle problem. We are considering whether that game tomorrow will come too early or not. He didn't feel it in the match against Milan; he felt it before, and then it became more and more. Now we have to see if he is ready for the weekend."

If Alisson doesn't make it, Slot will turn to Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher against the Cherries.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool in advanced Valencia talks over Mamardashvili deal
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Forest owner Marinakis wants a "50,000-seat stadium" as fan waiting list grows