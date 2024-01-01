Slot says Liverpool have "some issues" with injuries ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits they could miss several senior players facing Chelsea this weekend.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Slot discussed Liverpool’s world class goalkeeper Alisson Becker and how he will be out for a number of weeks, as Caoimhin Kelleher steps in to fill the gap.

“Alisson is for sure not with us in the upcoming weeks, that’s clear. So, that’s a blow for him and for us because I think he did really well this season and did so well for this club for so many years," said the manager.

“Now the good thing is, and I said this many times, that Caoimhin (Kelleher) did well for us in previous years and this season also, so we have a good replacement. But you always want all of your players available.

Slot also admitted that Alexis Mac Allister, Kostas Tsimikas and Wataru Endo could also miss this weekend’s game.

“Now we’ve got quite some issues from players coming back from the national teams, and we can only judge that perfectly today because today is the first time that they are all in and the first time that they are all training together again. So, let’s see after the session where everybody is.

“Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) missed one game (for Argentina), he played the second one. Kostas (Tsimikas) missed out in the first game against England so I can name them all but we’ve got a few issues going on and let’s wait and see where we are after today. (Wataru) Endo as well was also sick.”