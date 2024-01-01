Slot says Kelleher situation "a good thing" as he fights for Liverpool place

Caoimhin Kelleher has made headlines after he stated that he wanted first team football and now Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up on the situation.

During the international break, Kelleher admitted that he “wants to go” as the club’s decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili signalled that he will not be getting first team football anytime soon.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Irishman was outspoken about his ambitions to play regularly and move away from the club.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons, that I want to be a number one.

“It looks like it is 100 percent my decision, but at times it is not always in my hands.”

Slot spoke about the situation in today's press conference in which he is happy that the keeper wants to fight for his position.

“I would be really worried if a player comes out saying, 'I don't care about first-team football. I like it so much on the bench, I want to stay there for the rest of my life.' That would be a bigger worry for me. So, it's normal that they want to play, but it's also normal that a club like this that tries to compete for trophies has more than 11 players that can play.

“As long as they accept the situation, not accept (and) taking away I don't care that I'm not playing, but accepting it by helping the team whenever they have to, then it's a good place to be in and I think Caoimhin has shown many times in the past few years, even in pre-season, that he is every time ready when we need him.

“It's a good thing that he wants to play and who knows (if) he's going to play for us in the future, but at this moment it is also quite clear that Alisson (Becker) is the number one. But last season he (Kelleher) played many games, so (it's a) normal situation for a player to be in. If you're not playing, you want to play. But he handles the situation really well.”