Liverpool confirm date for open top bus parade after winning the Premier League title

Liverpool confirm date for open top bus parade after winning the Premier League title
Liverpool have confirmed that a Premier League victory parade will take place on Monday 26 May, the day after the final game of the season.

The Reds were confirmed as champions for the 20th time after ripping apart Tottenham in a 5-1 victory despite only needing a single point to confirm what has been coming for some months now. Liverpool were deprived of such a moment in the 2020 season when Covid-19 struck which means this parade is even more special. 

The parade will begin at 14:30 BST and follow a 15km route, and is anticipated the parade will last between three and five hours. It wil start at Allerton Maze in the south of the city, before travelling northbound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover. 

It will then pass along Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street, The Strand, before finishing on Blundell Street much like it did in the 2019 and 2022 parades. The city will be extremely busy with hundreds and thousands of supporters flooding in to celebrate what has been a fantastic first season for manager Arne Slot. 

