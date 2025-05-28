Slot releases statement to LMA after Liverpool manager chooses not to attend ceremony

Liverpool boss Arne Slot chose not to attend the League Managers' Association end-of-season dinner last night.

Slot was to be recognised as the winning manager of the Premier League for the season, but chose not to attend after car crash during Liverpool's title parade on Monday.

The Dutchman did make a statement, saying: "As you will know, a shocking incident took place in Liverpool yesterday, one that left dozens of men, women and children who had attended our parade injured, and as a result I have had to withdraw from the event out of solidarity with all affected.

"This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. I hope that I have your understanding in this regard."

Football a game of comradeship

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours. Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened.

"Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us."

Slot has been recognised twice by the LMA, being named Premier League Manager of the Season and LMA Manager of the Year.