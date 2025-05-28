Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool call off staff functions after parade crash
Liverpool call off staff functions after parade crash
Liverpool called off further planned Premier League title celebrations on Tuesday.

After Monday's city open-top bus parade ended with a car ploughing into celebrating fans, leaving 50 people needing hospital care, the club chose to call-off further events planned for Tuesday.

Liverpool informed staff of the decision, with the club to hold internal functions to celebrate the season. But given events on Monday, it was decided to call everything off.

In an email seen by BBC News, Reds management told staff that internal events planned for Tuesday had been postponed.

The email said the club “will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities” and encouraged staff “to come together at this time to support each other”.

