Slot pushes Liverpool to roll dice on Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has been transfer-listed by Bayern this summer.

Reds manager Arne Slot is a fan and is convinced he can help Goretzka rediscover his best form.

So says BILD's Lukas Fisher, who is reporting: "EXCL: Liverpool are looking at Leon Goretzka as a reinforcement for their midfield. Arne Slot believes he can rejuvenate his career. FCB open to the move.

"The deal will have to be a loan with option to buy.

"LFC have to pay most of the salary and a small loan fee."