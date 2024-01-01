Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Slot pushes Liverpool to roll dice on Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka

Slot pushes Liverpool to roll dice on Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka
Slot pushes Liverpool to roll dice on Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka
Slot pushes Liverpool to roll dice on Bayern Munich midfielder GoretzkaAction Plus
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany international has been transfer-listed by Bayern this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reds manager Arne Slot is a fan and is convinced he can help Goretzka rediscover his best form.

So says BILD's Lukas Fisher, who is reporting: "EXCL: Liverpool are looking at Leon Goretzka as a reinforcement for their midfield. Arne Slot believes he can rejuvenate his career. FCB open to the move.

"The deal will have to be a loan with option to buy.

"LFC have to pay most of the salary and a small loan fee."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGoretzka LeonLiverpoolBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Man Utd in mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich
Valencia keeper Mamardashvili warns Prem trio as he addresses Bayern Munich rumours
Liverpool, Newcastle interested in Juventus defender Huijsen