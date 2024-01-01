Slot pleased as Liverpool cruise to victory over Brentford on home debut

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was happy with their performance for Sunday's 2-0 win against Brentford.

An early goal from Luis Diaz settled the nerves on Slot's Anfield debut before Mohamed Salah's strike midway through the second-half completed the scoreline.

Slot later said: "It was a good start. Most importantly we did not concede much. The only big chance we conceded was a set piece and that is always so difficult when you play Brentford. They can threaten in many ways but one is certainly set pieces, and we controlled that quite well apart from that one moment.

"One of their set pieces also led to our first goal, which was pleasing to see.

"To get a great start like this you have to work really hard. The boys kept on working really, really hard without the ball which saw us get better and better and better throughout the second half. That led to many good chances. The only thing we didn't do is kill the game earlier.

"What I mean when I say control is what we also do when we are without the ball. We work really hard for the other team not to create anything at all. With the ball we tried to get into situations where we want our best players to be in and that worked well in the second half.

"Nine out of ten games if you get equal chances to the opponent it is likely that we win. We have got one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the league and we have some very good attackers as well. What we do as staff is get them in this positions and then the players work hard to make sure the other team doesn't create."

He added: "The players came back after three weeks of holiday and in most cases two weeks before the start of the games but they came back really strong physically.

"Compliment to the players for how they came back and like I have said we haven't changed much compared to the former regime, so it is not so difficult for them to start playing again. That was a very positive thing.

"The fans loved to see the team playing really well but they also loved to see the team working very hard. I liked what I saw so if I like it then mostly the fans like it. So it was a very good day for us.

"Again we won against Ipswich, won against Brentford. Two good teams but I am not expecting them to be in the top six in the upcoming year so still a lot to prove for us in the upcoming weeks and months."