Slot on Liverpool expectations: No points target - just how can I handle Klopp's old team?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he has no real targets at this stage in the season.

Liverpool go to Arsenal on Sunday as Premier League leaders.

But Slot says: "It’s not that if I start the season I have targets to how many points you want to have after a certain amount of games. It is what I just said about the joy you have after a game is 10 to 15 minutes, and that’s also the way I look at the fixture list. So it’s always the next one you try to prepare and not looking too far ahead because that’s of no use in football. You don’t go into a season thinking, ‘After 10 games I want to have so many points.’

"No, the only thing you want is your team in the best possible way and to prepare the team in the best possible way. For that, you have your training sessions, your team meetings and there is where your main focus is and not so much into how many points and where we exactly are. It’s just trying to improve every single day and that’s what we’re trying now. And that’s also what’s needed, because teams around us do the same."

Slot was also asked if their season start has surpassed his initial expectations.

"That’s a bit similar answer I just gave. There were not expectations from me; it wasn’t like that I was on my holiday thinking about, ‘After 10 games how many points do I want to have?’ No, the only thing I was thinking of was, ‘How am I going to try to bring the best out of this team, that has been done for so long by Jürgen (Klopp)? How can we continue that and how am I going to do the individual meetings with the players, the team meetings with the players?’

"And you don’t think about points. For me, the way I think about it, it’s about the process we are doing, what we do on a daily basis, and that – in my experience until now – leads in the end to points. That’s why I didn’t have expectations coming in when it came to the amount of points we needed to have after one, two, three or 10 games – but there were expectations from me the way I wanted to see the team playing. I think that is matching my expectations at the moment."