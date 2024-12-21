5 big quotes from this week's Tribal exclusives

Tribal Football had a ton of fantastic exclusive interviews this week including Patrik Berger, Chris Sutton, Jermaine Pennant and many more! Here are 5 of the best.

Chris Sutton on Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League:

“Everybody talks about the loss of Rodri, and rightly so, but it seems to be more than that. If you look at Man City, the level of performances this season, not one player hasn't been below average. With every passing week, you're looking at Pep's comments and he's taking responsibility for the defeats, but you can't see them winning the Premier League. I thought they'd win it again this season but it looks like the City players are actually human.”

Jermaine Pennant on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and his mixed performances at the club:

“But regarding Nunez, I think we’ve given him a lot of time and been patient. When he came in, we accepted that he’s raw, he's going to learn the Premier League, the culture of English football. But this is his third season now and nothing's really changed. Yes, he works hard, he works his socks off, he's a nuisance to defenders, but for £85m, you want someone giving you goals in return. Not someone who can run around and work hard. I don't think it's going to get any better in his fourth or fifth season."

René Meulensteen on Manchester City's poor form under Pep Guardiola:

“Pep still does everything himself and when you've won so much, subconsciously you start taking performances and results for granted. Then, when you hit a spell where it goes down, and you come on that slippery slope, you don't know what's happening and it's almost like a snowball effect."

Patrik Berger on the downfall of Sparta Prague after the departure of Brian Priske:

"Yeah, I mean, Sparta Prague, obviously, the manager left. He's been at Sparta Prague for two years, won the league twice, won the double the year before. So, obviously, you know, he had an offer from Feyenoord, I think. So, the assistant coach stepped in and they had a decent beginning of the season, but then everything started to go wrong. I mean, I just don't know why. But obviously, you know, I think they had been waiting for a win for 45 days until last week."

Guillermo Ochoa on appearing at the 2026 World Cup and what a historic moment it would be:

Yes, I've played in five World Cups. It's something very special, a special feeling, something important for a player. Not everyone gets to play in five World Cups, nor has anyone been to six. To appear at a sixth World Cup in Mexico would be very special for me; for Mexican football, it would go down in football history, and now, at this stage, only three players can do it: Ronaldo, Messi and me.