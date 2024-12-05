Tribal Football
Most Read
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender
Man Utd to bid for Feyenoord playmaker
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Gallagher plays like Koke
Man Utd's Amorim targeting Bayern Munich midfielder in major January move

Slot hopes Salah can continue his form for a long time as contract situation continues

Ansser Sadiq
Slot hopes Salah can continue his form for a long time as contract situation continues
Slot hopes Salah can continue his form for a long time as contract situation continuesAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes they will retain the services of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been vocal about his unhappiness at the lack of a new contract offer from the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Slot believes that Salah and the decision-makers at Anfield will find an agreement.

After a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, in which Salah assisted and scored two goals, Slot told Amazon Prime: "Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time. 

“He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Salah MohamedLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Fowler on Salah's contract demands at Liverpool: I’d give him what he wants
Patrik Berger exclusive: Slot unbelievable for Liverpool; no-one can replace Salah
Liverpool midfielder Jones: Newcastle draw game of two halves