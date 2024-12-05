Slot hopes Salah can continue his form for a long time as contract situation continues

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes they will retain the services of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been vocal about his unhappiness at the lack of a new contract offer from the club.

However, Slot believes that Salah and the decision-makers at Anfield will find an agreement.

After a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United, in which Salah assisted and scored two goals, Slot told Amazon Prime: "Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal.

"We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time.

“He was outstanding in the second half, he did many special things for us."

