Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: No underestimating Pachuca; I haven't lost the players

Slot happy with Liverpool second-string for Cup win against Southampton

Paul Vegas
Slot happy with Liverpool second-string for Cup win against Southampton
Slot happy with Liverpool second-string for Cup win against SouthamptonAction Plus
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased with his players for their Carabao Cup quarterfinal win against Southampton.

The Reds battled to a 2-1 win with a much-changed line-up on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Slot, who watched the game from the stands due to suspension, said: "It would be normal if I play with all the regular starters that we have a better team than we have tonight otherwise I make every week the wrong decision.

"Maybe it's a possibility! We also trust these players because we know how much quality they have. So, that's the first reason to play these players. We have a lot of confidence in them as well.

"Second of all, it's not about the result on Sunday, it's more for the long-term fitness of the players that we made the decision that the ones who have played so many minutes to give them a bit of rest during this week because the schedule is going to be intense again in the upcoming weeks.

"For the ones who have played a lot, only 45 or 60 minutes, and the ones who haven't played a lot play 90. That's what we did, and it was good for us that it was enough to win it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLiverpoolSouthampton
Related Articles
Holders Liverpool fend off late Southampton fightback to reach EFL Cup last four
Slot on Jota ahead of EFL Cup clash with Southampton: I don't expect him to start
Liverpool wonderkid Nyoni set to start in EFL Cup clash against Southampton