Slot on Jota ahead of EFL Cup clash with Southampton: I don't expect him to start

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has become a fresh injury concern for manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has needed to contend with several injury issues so far this season.

His table-topping Reds are looking good in all departments, but may face a scoring issue without Jota.

"Diogo would have been definitely one that was ideal for him to play (in the Carabao Cup against Southampton in midweek),” Slot said in his press conference.

"But after the (last) game, he wasn't completely fit.

"He didn't train with us yesterday so let's see if he can train with us today. Don't expect him to start. Hopefully, he can make some minutes but I don't expect him to start tomorrow."