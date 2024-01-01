Slot happy as Liverpool win at Ipswich: They were all over us

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was delighted with their 2-0 win at Ipswich Town.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah struck the goals for the Reds at Portman Road.

Slot later said, "The first taste (of Premier League football) in the first half was maybe as expected because they were all on top of us, very aggressive. Second half was a joy to watch.

"First thing was we don't have to speak about tactics if you don't lose so many duels. I think we needed to win the long balls through the air. That helped and gave us control. I don't think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half."

On whether taking off Jarell Quansah was a tactical decision, he said: "Yep."

On the second half improvements, Slot continued: "If a team plays all over the pitch 1v1, do not always play the ball short constantly. I didn't see them fighting for it in the first half, we lost almost every long ball. In the second half they were ready and then gas opened up and you could see we can play quite good football.

"I don't think our problem in the first half was midfield, our problem is we lost too many duels. A lot had been said about our signings but I saw three or four players coming off the bench and they were already good to play."

On the impact of Salah, Slot also said: "I don't believe that much in one man, I believe in the team more than the individual. He can score his goals because of good runs, good assists. I think Mo also needs the team but we also have more creative individuals who can decide the game."