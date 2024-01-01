Slot gives credit to Forest performance and says Liverpool "have to improve" in the league

Liverpool may have beaten AC Milan in the Champions League but Arne Slot wants to rectify their loss against Nottingham Forest last week.

Slot spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of their game against AFC Bournemouth and explained the reason why his side lost to Forest in front of the home Anfield crowd.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was asked whether tiredness was a factor after what has been a tight schedule for the side but the Dutchman shrugged it off and praised what was a tough Forest side.

“I don't think that was the main issue, if it was even an issue, because two or three days later we had to play Milan again. You would still expect players to be tired, or maybe even more tired, and we came up with a real strong performance. For me, and I said this a few times before, we have to give credit to what Nottingham Forest did.

“They made it really hard for us, really difficult for us, and that's always the main resistance. (It's) the team you face and not the amount of games you play or other things. It's always about the resistance the other team gives you.”

Slot pulled off a fantastic comeback against AC Milan on his birthday which he says is showing how the squad are adjusting to his tactics as the season goes on.

“That evidence I think they've showed for many games except for this one game which you just mentioned before (against) Nottingham Forest. But the pre-season and all the games we've played in the season until now I think they showed their quality and how well we can play. For me it was not only about bouncing back after the loss against Nottingham Forest, it was also the last two years how we performed in Europe. We had some difficulties in the Champions League two years ago and last season when Atalanta came it was also a difficult moment.

“So, I think we had a point to prove and the standards were set really high by so many Liverpool teams, but also by a few that are still playing in this team and we have to try to get back to those standards in this season. We made a good step against AC Milan. I think if you can play an away game in San Siro, the first game, not the result but the way we played, that shows that we are a very difficult team to beat but that we can also play really good football – dominating football – in another stadium than Anfield.”

The Dutchman also answered if his squad has learnt their lesson from the Forest defeat which shocked many especially with the game being at home.

“There were more things that we weren't happy (with) than in all the other games I just mentioned that we've played until now. Actually I prefer to play against a low block because you have the ball a lot and the other team is far away from your goal. Normally with all the quality we have, if you have the ball so many times, I think we had 70 per cent ball possession in and around their 18-yard box, then you would expect us to create a lot with the quality we have.

“I think we haven't faced that a lot until now so it was a good moment to reflect and to see what can we do better. Although it sounds simple, but if every player plays five per cent better than against Nottingham Forest, which is not that difficult to be honest, then that will make a massive change already apart from us doing certain things better and certain positioning or certain runs (that) we have to improve.”