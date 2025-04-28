Slot emotional for Liverpool fans; happy to repay Henry and FSG trust

Arne Slot admits he's happy for the Liverpool support after they were confirmed Premier League champions for season 2024/25.

A 5-1 rout of Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield confirmed the Reds as title winners.

It marked Slot a Premier League triumph at first attempt and he said afterwards: "Very, very happy, of course, but to a certain extent also quite unreal because you work so hard for this moment to happen and when it then does happen, it needs some time for you to truly feel it. But the fans were so happy that it didn't take us long, didn't take me long to understand what we've achieved together this season."

Synchronicity?

Slot recalled the first time he was invited to Liverpool by their former assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

He also said, "The moment I knew I would become the new head coach over here, that's already a moment that you're so proud of – to be part of such a great football club. Then now to be part of the history of this football club is something I think I could only have dreamt of two, three or four years ago.

"I don't know if it's funny or not but I think four, five or six years ago it was the first time when I was here when Pep Lijnders invited me – that was against Tottenham and I think they won that game 4-0 somewhere around Christmas time. We all know what happened around Tottenham one or two years ago, so now to win it against them is quite special. The (person) I was with was my sporting director at Cambuur Leeuwarden where I worked back then, he showed me that we were visiting a match from the U21s where Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Joe (Gomez) were involved in that game.

"So, a special day and not the first time I was here when we played Tottenham."

Knowing what it means for fans

Slot admits he felt the buzz of the title win before kickoff as he witnessed how excited the fans were in and around the stadium.

He also said, "The only moment I was emotional today was when we arrived at the stadium – to see what it meant for the fans, what it meant for these people. For us to have a chance of winning it felt really special but immediately it also felt like, 'We still have to do it.'

"But I think everybody who was inside that bus felt that if the fans are with us, like they are, then it's impossible for us to lose this game of football.

"During the game, after the game, it's been incredible how the support of the fans were and how our players played. Special to be part of this day."

Repaying trust

Slot also had a word for the club's owners, Fenway Sports Group, and their president, John W Henry, who congratulated the Dutchman during the post-match celebrations.

He added: "I don't remember exactly what he said but it was special for them as well to be part of this moment.

"For them to trust me to be in this position, maybe now everybody says, 'That makes complete sense.' But the moment they signed me, maybe not everyone was as convinced as everyone is now.

"So, that tells you also what a special club this is that they don't always go for the maybe the most simple or obvious choice – they make the choice that they think is best for the club. It must be a special moment for them as well, second time in five years that they win the league. And now to do this in front of our fans is special for everyone, including them."