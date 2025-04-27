Arne Slot pays tribute to Klopp after Liverpool title win

Arne Slot has appreciated former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for the legacy he left, as the Reds won the 2024-25 Premier League title.

The Reds were crowned English champions after a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot praised the German, who won the Champions League, Premier League, and more during his nine years at Anfield, for leaving him a strong platform to build on.

"I think that is something not one manager ever did before. So that is what definitely helped me," he said.

"But apart from that, he helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team.

"The quality the players have was, I think, obvious for everyone. But the culture of hard work, the culture not only from the players, but also from the staff members, has been incredible.

"And that is one of the reasons why we could achieve what we've achieved this season."