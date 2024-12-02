Slot delivers update on Liverpool pair Bradley, Konate

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has spoken about injuries to two of his key players.

The Reds were able to claim a decisive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

After the game, Slot admitted that he expects to be without the services of Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate for some weeks.

He told his post-City press conference: "They will both be out for a few weeks. I have said many times before, it's always difficult to judge how many weeks this exactly is because you can think in the beginning it'll be like this and then the end stage of an injury process can always differ a bit.

"They will not be in the team this week, for sure, both of them – and actually I don't think Kostas will be with us in the upcoming week as well.

"These players that we have available now, it is important for them now – even more than normal – to stay fit. That's also why I took Trent (Alexander-Arnold) off after 70 minutes.

"He was able to play longer, he played a very good game, defended really well again and was a major threat in attack. I think he was the one that played the ball towards Mo that led to the 1-0.

"But, knowing that we play Newcastle (on) Wednesday and Saturday the Merseyside derby with only five available, we have to take care of them. That's why it was so pleasing to see the ones that came in – Joe (Gomez) and Jarell (Quansah) – did so well, even with Jarell in an unfamiliar position for him."

